Entertainment Highlights: From 'Where's Wanda?' to John Amos' Passing

Current entertainment news in brief: Apple TV+'s German series 'Where's Wanda?' balances dark themes with humor. Mumbai police investigate ticket scalping for a Coldplay concert. Chanel returns to the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week with a glamorous show. Actor John Amos dies at 84 from natural causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST
Apple TV+'s first German-language series, 'Where's Wanda?', balances its dark storyline of a family's search for a missing teenager with humor, utilizing a cast of colorful characters and absurd situations to make audiences laugh.

Police in Mumbai are seeking a statement from the CEO of a ticketing platform after reports surfaced that many tickets for an upcoming Coldplay concert were sold on the black market. The British band is scheduled to perform in January, with initial tickets selling out instantly.

Chanel dazzled Paris Fashion Week with its spring-summer runway show at the Grand Palais, marking a triumphant return to the venue. The show featured an eclectic collection of sparkly tweed ensembles and a performance by Riley Keough, paying homage to the brand's founder Gabrielle Chanel.

John Amos, celebrated for his roles in the 1970s TV series 'Good Times' and the miniseries 'Roots,' passed away at 84 in Los Angeles. His son Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos confirmed that the football player turned actor died of natural causes, with the news being disclosed on Tuesday.

