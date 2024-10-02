Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, emphasizing his principles of non-violence and truth. The Governor noted Gandhi's global influence on peaceful resistance, while Naidu encouraged the public to adhere to Gandhi's teachings to progress the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:40 IST
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

Marking the occasion, Governor Nazeer emphasized that Gandhi Jayanthi is globally celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', underscoring Gandhi's ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Governor highlighted Gandhi's global impact through his peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience, which has inspired numerous world leaders. In his statement from the Raj Bhavan, Nazeer noted Gandhi's advocacy for simple living and principles of 'Truth' and 'Non-violence'.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu, in his message, stressed the importance of following Gandhi's principles of non-violence that were pivotal in India's freedom struggle against British rule.

'It is our duty to follow the way shown by the Father of the Nation to take the country forward,' Naidu stated in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

