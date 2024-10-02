Tributes Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, emphasizing his principles of non-violence and truth. The Governor noted Gandhi's global influence on peaceful resistance, while Naidu encouraged the public to adhere to Gandhi's teachings to progress the nation.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.
Marking the occasion, Governor Nazeer emphasized that Gandhi Jayanthi is globally celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', underscoring Gandhi's ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
The Governor highlighted Gandhi's global impact through his peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience, which has inspired numerous world leaders. In his statement from the Raj Bhavan, Nazeer noted Gandhi's advocacy for simple living and principles of 'Truth' and 'Non-violence'.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu, in his message, stressed the importance of following Gandhi's principles of non-violence that were pivotal in India's freedom struggle against British rule.
'It is our duty to follow the way shown by the Father of the Nation to take the country forward,' Naidu stated in a post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Negative Gearing Myth: Unveiling the Truth
Shafali Verma Looks to Rohit Sharma for Powerplay Inspiration Ahead of T20 Women's World Cup
Echoes of Her Truth: Rashmi Khurana's Revolutionary Art Exhibition
Indian Chess Olympiads Gold Medallists Meet PM Modi: Inspiration and Evolution of Chess
Dr Dinesh Shahra Delivers Inspirational Talk at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya