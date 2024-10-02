AR Rahman to Compose Music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Series

Celebrated composer AR Rahman announced on Wednesday that he will score the music for the upcoming series 'Gandhi', directed by Hansal Mehta.

The multiple award-winning musician, renowned for his work in films such as 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Taal', 'Lagaan', and 'Slumdog Millionaire', shared this update on Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

Rahman expressed his excitement in an X post, stating, 'On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration! @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @mehtahansal @SegalDeepak @sidkhaitan @pratikg80 @prasoon_garg @PriyaJhavar @devnidhib #KishoreAthwal #Gandhi.'

Pratik Gandhi, known for 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Madgaon Express', will portray the title role in 'Gandhi'. The series is backed by Applause Entertainment and is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World'.

'Watching Gandhiji's younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta,' Rahman said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta expressed his excitement about Rahman's involvement, stating that his music has the ability to elevate storytelling. 'For a project of this scale and significance, we couldn't think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi's life to the forefront,' Mehta said.

Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, added, 'Gandhi is not just a series, it's a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman's music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world.'

'Gandhi' marks a reunion for Mehta and Pratik Gandhi, who previously collaborated on 'Scam 1992' and the 'Baai' segment of 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

The series will also feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, as Kasturba Gandhi, along with Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon. 'Gandhi' was shot at various Indian and foreign locations, making it an international production.

(With inputs from agencies.)