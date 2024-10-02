Left Menu

AR Rahman to Compose Music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Series

Award-winning composer AR Rahman will score the music for Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi'. The series, backed by Applause Entertainment and based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books, will star Pratik Gandhi in the title role. The announcement coincides with Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:32 IST
AR Rahman to Compose Music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Series
AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated composer AR Rahman announced on Wednesday that he will score the music for the upcoming series 'Gandhi', directed by Hansal Mehta.

The multiple award-winning musician, renowned for his work in films such as 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Taal', 'Lagaan', and 'Slumdog Millionaire', shared this update on Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

Rahman expressed his excitement in an X post, stating, 'On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration! @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @mehtahansal @SegalDeepak @sidkhaitan @pratikg80 @prasoon_garg @PriyaJhavar @devnidhib #KishoreAthwal #Gandhi.'

Pratik Gandhi, known for 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Madgaon Express', will portray the title role in 'Gandhi'. The series is backed by Applause Entertainment and is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World'.

'Watching Gandhiji's younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta,' Rahman said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta expressed his excitement about Rahman's involvement, stating that his music has the ability to elevate storytelling. 'For a project of this scale and significance, we couldn't think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi's life to the forefront,' Mehta said.

Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, added, 'Gandhi is not just a series, it's a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman's music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world.'

'Gandhi' marks a reunion for Mehta and Pratik Gandhi, who previously collaborated on 'Scam 1992' and the 'Baai' segment of 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

The series will also feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, as Kasturba Gandhi, along with Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon. 'Gandhi' was shot at various Indian and foreign locations, making it an international production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024