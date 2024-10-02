Bollywood's IPR Challenges and Debutant Directors' Struggles

In the competitive world of Bollywood, intellectual property rights and first-time filmmaker fees are often overlooked, cautions 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve. In a candid revelation, Barve urged debutant directors to approach studio contracts with vigilance.

Barve's comments follow the recent announcement of a sequel to 'Tumbbad' by lead actor and producer Sohum Shah, despite Barve's decision to not return for the project. 'Tumbbad', released in 2018, was Barve's debut film, inspired by a story from Marathi writer Narayan Dharap.

Barve highlighted that many struggling artists, eager to kickstart their projects, frequently fail to comprehend the importance of intellectual property rights. This often results in significant financial losses. Drawing from his own experiences, Barve stressed the need for securing legal guidance before finalizing any contracts. Currently, Barve is working on web series projects 'Gulkanda Tales' and 'Raktabramhand'.

(With inputs from agencies.)