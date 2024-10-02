Left Menu

Bollywood's IPR Challenges and Debutant Directors' Struggles

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve warns first-time filmmakers in Bollywood about the issues surrounding intellectual property rights and initial fees. Barve urges caution when signing legal contracts, highlighting the exploitation faced by creators. Despite plans for a Tumbbad sequel, Barve will not return, citing previous negative experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:47 IST
Bollywood's IPR Challenges and Debutant Directors' Struggles
  • Country:
  • India

In the competitive world of Bollywood, intellectual property rights and first-time filmmaker fees are often overlooked, cautions 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve. In a candid revelation, Barve urged debutant directors to approach studio contracts with vigilance.

Barve's comments follow the recent announcement of a sequel to 'Tumbbad' by lead actor and producer Sohum Shah, despite Barve's decision to not return for the project. 'Tumbbad', released in 2018, was Barve's debut film, inspired by a story from Marathi writer Narayan Dharap.

Barve highlighted that many struggling artists, eager to kickstart their projects, frequently fail to comprehend the importance of intellectual property rights. This often results in significant financial losses. Drawing from his own experiences, Barve stressed the need for securing legal guidance before finalizing any contracts. Currently, Barve is working on web series projects 'Gulkanda Tales' and 'Raktabramhand'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024