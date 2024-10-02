Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and K Kamaraj Mark Significant Anniversaries in Puducherry

In a solemn commemoration on Wednesday, Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

The tribute ceremony saw participation from ministers, legislators, officials, and freedom fighter organizations. Representatives from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities read excerpts from their religious texts, embodying the unity that Gandhi advocated.

Adding a cultural touch, students and teachers from the government-run Bharathiar Palakalaikoodam performed Gandhi's favorite songs. The leaders later honored former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 49th death anniversary, with various political parties and organizations paying homage at his statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)