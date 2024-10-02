Left Menu

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and K Kamaraj Mark Significant Anniversaries in Puducherry

During the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, key Puducherry leaders paid tribute, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Multiple organizations and religious representatives also participated. Additionally, tributes were paid to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 49th death anniversary.

In a solemn commemoration on Wednesday, Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

The tribute ceremony saw participation from ministers, legislators, officials, and freedom fighter organizations. Representatives from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities read excerpts from their religious texts, embodying the unity that Gandhi advocated.

Adding a cultural touch, students and teachers from the government-run Bharathiar Palakalaikoodam performed Gandhi's favorite songs. The leaders later honored former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 49th death anniversary, with various political parties and organizations paying homage at his statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

