Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees

The Congress party has strategically organized key committees within its Puducherry unit, aiming to fortify its position for the anticipated assembly elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sanctioned the formation of various pivotal committees, including the Pradesh Election Committee, Election Management and Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Campaign Committee, and Publicity and Media Committee. These committees feature seasoned political figures like Ve. Vaithilingam and former chief minister V. Narayanasamy in prominent roles.

These structured efforts signify the Congress's proactive approach as the polls approach, with elections expected to take place in April, underscoring the party's commitment to maintaining a robust election strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)