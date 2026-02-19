Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees

The Congress has formed key committees in its Puducherry unit to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections. The committees include the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, and others, with notable leaders such as Ve. Vaithilingam and V. Narayanasamy in leadership roles. Elections are anticipated in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:59 IST
Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has strategically organized key committees within its Puducherry unit, aiming to fortify its position for the anticipated assembly elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sanctioned the formation of various pivotal committees, including the Pradesh Election Committee, Election Management and Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Campaign Committee, and Publicity and Media Committee. These committees feature seasoned political figures like Ve. Vaithilingam and former chief minister V. Narayanasamy in prominent roles.

These structured efforts signify the Congress's proactive approach as the polls approach, with elections expected to take place in April, underscoring the party's commitment to maintaining a robust election strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026