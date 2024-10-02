Left Menu

Hero's Return: Air Force Sepoy Malkhan Singh's Final Homecoming After 56 Years

After 56 years, the remains of Air Force Sepoy Malkhan Singh are being returned to his village following his disappearance in a 1968 plane crash at Rohtang Pass. Preparations for a proper departure are underway in Fatehpur, Nanauta. Identified by a batch near his body, Singh's family awaits his final journey home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:03 IST
Malkhan Singh
After 56 years, the remains of Air Force Sepoy Malkhan Singh are finally being returned to his village following his disappearance in the 1968 Rohtang Pass plane crash. The community of Fatehpur village, Nanauta, is in fervent anticipation, making full preparations for his proper farewell, confirmed Additional SP Sagar Jain.

Malkhan Singh, who joined the Air Force at 20, tragically died three years later. He left behind his wife, Sheela Devi, and 18-month-old son, Ram Prasad. Sadly, both have since passed away, as noted by Singh's younger brother Isam Singh, who is now 68. The village elders often recounted tales of Singh's bravery, and now they await his return during 'Pitra Paksha', considered an auspicious time for such rites.

Identified by a batch found near his body, Malkhan's remains were preserved in the snow. His body and those of four others were discovered by a joint team of Dogra Scouts and Tiranga Mountain Rescue. While the wreckage of the AN-12 aircraft, which crashed on February 7, 1968, was initially found in 2003, the challenging terrain had delayed further recoveries until recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

