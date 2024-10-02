Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi, K Kamaraj, and Lal Bahadur Shastri

Tamil Nadu's political leadership, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by paying floral tributes at different locations.

The tributes also extended to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and iconic leader K Kamaraj on their respective anniversaries. Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami honored Kamaraj in separate messages.

The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK leaders gathered at the Kamaraj memorial, showering flowers and laying wreaths to commemorate his contributions to the nation's freedom and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)