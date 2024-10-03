Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Denounce Political Controversy Over Divorce

In a recent development, former actor couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have strongly condemned claims by Telangana minister Konda Surekha, suggesting that their divorce was influenced by a political figure.

The allegations, implying the involvement of senior BRS leader KT Ramarao, were termed ''false'' and ''ridiculous'' by the actors, who clarified that their split was a mutual decision made in 2021. The couple stressed the importance of privacy and respect in their decision, stating there was no political conspiracy.

Fellow actors from the Telugu film industry, including Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, have publicly stood by Samantha and Naga, criticizing the minister's remarks and demanding respect for personal lives amid political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)