Left Menu

Apple's New Age Assurance: Protecting Kids' Privacy

Apple announces a feature allowing parents to share their child's age with app developers without revealing sensitive information, amidst debates over age-verification laws. The 'age assurance' tool aims to protect children's privacy by sharing age ranges instead of exact birth dates, sparking mixed reactions in the tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 04:03 IST
Apple's New Age Assurance: Protecting Kids' Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has unveiled a new feature designed to safeguard children's privacy, allowing parents to share their child's age with app developers without disclosing sensitive information like birthdays. This comes as numerous U.S. states contemplate age-verification laws for apps. The feature aims to balance privacy concerns with legal compliance.

The tech industry remains divided on the issue. States like Utah and South Carolina are considering legislation mandating app stores to verify user ages. Companies like Meta support such laws, arguing app stores should take responsibility, while Apple prefers not to collect sensitive data for verification purposes.

Under Apple's new 'age assurance' tool, parents can input a child's age, permitting the sharing of age ranges with developers. This initiative aims to keep parental control over their kids' data while minimizing information shared with third parties. Despite support from tech giants like Meta, Apple faces challenges in implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025