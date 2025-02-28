Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Questions Uniform Civil Code on Privacy Grounds

The Uttarakhand High Court raises concerns over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), inviting fresh suggestions and considering amendments. Provisions regarding live-in relationships, alleged to intrude on privacy, are challenged in new petitions. The court is seeking state's willingness to amend the UCC and has scheduled further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial query, the Uttarakhand High Court has sought fresh suggestions from the state government on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), indicating potential amendments. The court's approach emerges as it hears petitions challenging UCC provisions on live-in relationships and the associated privacy concerns.

During the hearing, the division bench led by Justices Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Naithani engaged Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The state's response was positive, with Mehta affirming a welcoming stance on suggestions. The court pressed for potential legislative amendments following its implementation in January.

The focal point remains the constitutionality of seeking information from live-in couples during mandatory registration, claimed to breach privacy. Legal representatives, including Vrinda Grover, argue these provisions lead to unwarranted surveillance. Upcoming sessions will further address these pivotal issues, balancing societal shifts with individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

