Apple Launches 'Age Assurance' to Protect Children's Privacy

Apple on Thursday announced a new approach for parents to disclose their child's age to app developers without revealing sensitive details like birthdays or government IDs. This initiative aligns with ongoing discussions among U.S. lawmakers about age-verification requirements for social media and other apps.

With states like Utah and South Carolina debating legislation that would mandate app store operators such as Apple and Google to verify user ages, the tech industry faces a dilemma about responsibility. Meta has advocated for app stores to handle age verification when children download an app.

Apple expressed reluctance to collect sensitive data for verification, suggesting an 'age assurance' system that enables parents to share a child's age range instead of specific details. This method seeks to shield sensitive information while keeping parental control over third-party data sharing.

