Mahatma on Screen: How Cinema Immortalizes Gandhi

Cinema, once criticized by Mahatma Gandhi as a 'sinful technology', has paradoxically served as a powerful medium to portray his life and philosophies. Despite Gandhi's initial disdain, filmmakers have gravitated towards his story, creating diverse narratives that explore his ideals and influence on Indian society.

From Richard Attenborough's acclaimed biopic 'Gandhi' to Rajkumar Hirani's 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', the medium of film has offered nuanced interpretations of Gandhi's legacy. While some films delve into specific episodes of his life, others celebrate the values he championed, reflecting his enduring impact on contemporary culture.

As a testament to this legacy, upcoming OTT series continue to engage with Gandhi's life, including projects by directors Hansal Mehta and Nikkhil Advani. These adaptations promise to deliver new insights into the narratives surrounding the leader who once viewed cinema skeptically, but whose influence it now perpetuates.

(With inputs from agencies.)