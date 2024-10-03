Left Menu

Kerala's Three-Level Probe into Thrissur Pooram Disruption

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a three-tier investigation into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram festivities, including a probe into ADGP M R Ajithkumar's role. The investigations will cover potential failures by law enforcement, alleged illegalities, and any conspiracy targeting the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:37 IST
Kerala's Three-Level Probe into Thrissur Pooram Disruption
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state cabinet has decided to implement a three-level investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April. This directive includes probing the actions of ADGP M R Ajithkumar.

The comprehensive inquiry will involve an investigation by the state police chief into any lapses by ADGP Ajithkumar, a Crime Branch probe into associated illegalities, and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP about the performance of officials during the festival.

The decision stems from the inadequacy of a report by Ajithkumar submitted in September and allegations of a deliberate conspiracy to disturb social order during the festival, including references to the involvement of the Sangh Parivar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024