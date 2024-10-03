Kerala's Three-Level Probe into Thrissur Pooram Disruption
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a three-tier investigation into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram festivities, including a probe into ADGP M R Ajithkumar's role. The investigations will cover potential failures by law enforcement, alleged illegalities, and any conspiracy targeting the festival.
Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state cabinet has decided to implement a three-level investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April. This directive includes probing the actions of ADGP M R Ajithkumar.
The comprehensive inquiry will involve an investigation by the state police chief into any lapses by ADGP Ajithkumar, a Crime Branch probe into associated illegalities, and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP about the performance of officials during the festival.
The decision stems from the inadequacy of a report by Ajithkumar submitted in September and allegations of a deliberate conspiracy to disturb social order during the festival, including references to the involvement of the Sangh Parivar.
