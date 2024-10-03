Kerala's Three-Level Probe into Thrissur Pooram Disruption

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state cabinet has decided to implement a three-level investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April. This directive includes probing the actions of ADGP M R Ajithkumar.

The comprehensive inquiry will involve an investigation by the state police chief into any lapses by ADGP Ajithkumar, a Crime Branch probe into associated illegalities, and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP about the performance of officials during the festival.

The decision stems from the inadequacy of a report by Ajithkumar submitted in September and allegations of a deliberate conspiracy to disturb social order during the festival, including references to the involvement of the Sangh Parivar.

(With inputs from agencies.)