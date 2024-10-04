Left Menu

Entertainment News: From John Amos' Passing to George Harrison's Guitar Auction

John Amos, known for 'Good Times' and 'Roots', passed away at 84. Dr. Mark Chavez pleads guilty in Matthew Perry's overdose case. Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in his son's film. George Harrison's early Beatles guitar set to fetch $800,000 at auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:28 IST
Entertainment News: From John Amos' Passing to George Harrison's Guitar Auction

In recent entertainment news, John Amos, a celebrated actor noted for his work in 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' has died at the age of 84 in Los Angeles, as confirmed by a family member. The US-born football player turned actor passed away due to natural causes on August 21.

Elsewhere in the industry, a doctor implicated in actor Matthew Perry's overdose has pleaded guilty. Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego admitted to illegally distributing ketamine and could face a decade in prison, pending sentencing in April, according to court proceedings in Los Angeles.

In another story, esteemed actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in a new film directed by his son, marking his return to cinema since 2017. Additionally, an electric guitar played by George Harrison in the early Beatles days is expected to fetch over $800,000 at an upcoming auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024