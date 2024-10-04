Entertainment News: From John Amos' Passing to George Harrison's Guitar Auction

In recent entertainment news, John Amos, a celebrated actor noted for his work in 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' has died at the age of 84 in Los Angeles, as confirmed by a family member. The US-born football player turned actor passed away due to natural causes on August 21.

Elsewhere in the industry, a doctor implicated in actor Matthew Perry's overdose has pleaded guilty. Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego admitted to illegally distributing ketamine and could face a decade in prison, pending sentencing in April, according to court proceedings in Los Angeles.

In another story, esteemed actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in a new film directed by his son, marking his return to cinema since 2017. Additionally, an electric guitar played by George Harrison in the early Beatles days is expected to fetch over $800,000 at an upcoming auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)