Rescue Mission in Rudranath: Pilgrim's Safe Return

A pilgrim, Akash Gupta, went missing during a trek to the Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand. Rescued the following day, he had taken an alternate route and lost his way. Despite a fall and overnight separation, he was found with only minor scratches, thanks to a coordinated rescue effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:29 IST
Rescue Mission in Rudranath: Pilgrim's Safe Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A missing pilgrim from Delhi was rescued from a challenging trek to Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials reported on Friday.

Akash Gupta, part of a sizable group from Delhi, went missing near Pung Padav on Thursday evening. He was found safe by a rescue team comprising police, the forest department, and local porters the next day.

Though separated after attempting a shortcut, and facing a night in harsh weather, he survived with minor injuries. Such incidents are common on treks to Rudranath, known for its difficult terrain and esteemed temple status among the Panchkedar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

