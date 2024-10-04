Rescue Mission in Rudranath: Pilgrim's Safe Return

A missing pilgrim from Delhi was rescued from a challenging trek to Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials reported on Friday.

Akash Gupta, part of a sizable group from Delhi, went missing near Pung Padav on Thursday evening. He was found safe by a rescue team comprising police, the forest department, and local porters the next day.

Though separated after attempting a shortcut, and facing a night in harsh weather, he survived with minor injuries. Such incidents are common on treks to Rudranath, known for its difficult terrain and esteemed temple status among the Panchkedar.

