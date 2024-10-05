Left Menu

A Royal Soiree: BMW and The Leela's Fusion of Luxury

BMW Excellence Club and The Leela developed The Signature Soiree, an experience merging luxury and culture at The Leela Palace Udaipur. With unique offerings like an EV boat ride, art walks, and the BMW i7 drive, guests enjoyed a luxurious journey enriched by Indian cultural elements and modern amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

BMW Excellence Club and The Leela collaborated to host a remarkable edition of The Signature Soiree at The Leela Palace Udaipur. This exclusive event offered a luxurious fusion captured in The Royal Reverie, reflecting a new shift in elite consumer experiences.

The event featured unique highlights such as driving the BMW i7 from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, an EV boat ride on Lake Pichola, and a star-lit dinner at Sheesh Mahal. Guests were immersed in palatial luxury while enjoying art walks, yoga, and cultural performances inspired by Mewar traditions.

Shweta Jain of The Leela and Vitesh Barar from BMW India emphasize the partnership's commitment to delivering storytelling experiences that redefine modern luxury and performance, offering an escape that encompasses culture, innovation, and an elevated art of living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

