A Royal Soiree: BMW and The Leela's Fusion of Luxury

BMW Excellence Club and The Leela collaborated to host a remarkable edition of The Signature Soiree at The Leela Palace Udaipur. This exclusive event offered a luxurious fusion captured in The Royal Reverie, reflecting a new shift in elite consumer experiences.

The event featured unique highlights such as driving the BMW i7 from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, an EV boat ride on Lake Pichola, and a star-lit dinner at Sheesh Mahal. Guests were immersed in palatial luxury while enjoying art walks, yoga, and cultural performances inspired by Mewar traditions.

Shweta Jain of The Leela and Vitesh Barar from BMW India emphasize the partnership's commitment to delivering storytelling experiences that redefine modern luxury and performance, offering an escape that encompasses culture, innovation, and an elevated art of living.

