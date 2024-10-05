Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Nar Bahadur Bhandari

The 84th birth anniversary of Sikkim's second chief minister, Nar Bahadur Bhandari, was celebrated with enthusiasm. Current Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led tributes, highlighting Bhandari's role as the 'Architect of Modern Sikkim'. The event also commemorated his contributions, including the constitutional inclusion of the Nepali language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:23 IST
The 84th birth anniversary of Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the second Chief Minister of Sikkim, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the Himalayan state. Current Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid homage to the visionary leader during the commemoration.

Chief Minister Tamang, in a social media tribute, emphasized the significance of honoring Bhandari, whom he referred to as the 'Architect of Modern Sikkim'. He discussed Bhandari's lasting contributions to the state's development and their impact on the nation's landscape.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government highlighted Bhandari's legacy, particularly his role in integrating the Nepali language into the eighth schedule of the Constitution. An official ceremony at Samman Bhawan marked the occasion, celebrating Bhandari's 15-year leadership tenure and his enduring influence on Sikkim's aspirations.

