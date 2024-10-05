Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: India-Nigeria Youth Conference Explores Collaboration

Indian and Nigerian youth engaged in a virtual conference focused on cultural exchanges, entrepreneurship, and women empowerment to enrich the historical ties between the two nations. Organizers emphasized the importance of shared history and collaborative efforts in education and entrepreneurship for a prosperous future for both countries.

The India-Nigeria Youth Connect conference, held on Saturday, brought young leaders from both nations together to discuss pivotal topics like cultural exchanges and entrepreneurship. Organized by ChakBal Group with the Nigerian High Commission's collaboration, the virtual event aimed to reinforce historic ties.

Ahmad Tijani O Lawal, Nigeria's Charge D'Affairs, highlighted the deep-rooted historical links and their potential in fostering youth collaboration. Stressing the importance of entrepreneurship, he called for public and private sector initiatives to boost cross-border investment opportunities, particularly through micro-financing for young entrepreneurs.

Rekha Sharma of the Nigeria India Business Council presented opportunities for youth in technology, agriculture, and education sectors. Ashish Chauhan of the ABVP advocated for educational reforms and exchange programs, citing their significance in fortifying bilateral relations and aiding students' success.

