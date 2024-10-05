Left Menu

Honoring the Unseen: Satark Park Inauguration Celebrates Unsung Heroes of Military Intelligence

Satark Park, inaugurated in Pune, commemorates military intelligence personnel who sacrificed their lives in duty. Developed by RSIIL and MINTSD, the park displays 40 busts of martyrs. It aims to share stories of valor and inspire future generations, honoring those who served primarily in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a significant tribute to the unsung heroes of military intelligence, the Satark Park was inaugurated in Pune, Maharashtra. This unique establishment highlights the courageous stories of intelligence personnel who devoted their lives to the nation's security.

Developed by Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) in collaboration with the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD), the park features 40 busts of martyrs, each accompanied by a narrative of their bravery. This initiative is set in the Wanwadi area of Pune Cantonment.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, the event was attended by the families of the fallen heroes. The park serves as a living testament to the sacrifices made by these soldiers, especially those who served in Jammu & Kashmir, and is designed to inspire future generations.

