Hurricane Helene Tragedy: A Community's Heartbreak and Unity

In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastation, Daniel Delgado kissed a photo of his wife before holding a vigil for missing workers in a supermarket parking lot. The town of Erwin grappled with overwhelming grief as prayers and support enveloped the Latino community deeply affected by the disaster.

Days after the storm swept six factory workers away, many in the community questioned Impact Plastics' safety protocols. State authorities have initiated investigations into whether the company adequately protected its employees. The family's anguish is palpable as they struggle to understand why their loved ones weren't evacuated sooner.

With tensions high, the tragic event has unified the bereaved community in nightly vigils. Despite a lack of initial translator support from emergency services, solidarity grew as local groups rallied to aid survivors. As Erwin's residents mourn, they also forge deeper bonds across cultural lines, demonstrating strength in unity.

