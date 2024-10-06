Al Pacino's Brush with Mortality Amid COVID-19

Veteran actor Al Pacino has opened up about a harrowing moment during the COVID-19 pandemic when he believed he had died.

In an interview, the 84-year-old actor recollected how he fainted while ill, only to hear a nurse state that he was without a pulse at one instance.

Thanks to his assistant Michael Quinn's quick response, paramedics were summoned, preventing a possible tragedy. Despite this experience, Pacino maintains that his lifestyle remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)