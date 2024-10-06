Al Pacino's Brush with Mortality Amid COVID-19
Veteran actor Al Pacino recounted his near-fatal experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. At 84, he vividly remembered a nurse saying he had no pulse, prompting his assistant to call for paramedics. Despite the scare, Pacino insists his lifestyle remains unchanged. He is set to appear in Johnny Depp's upcoming film.
Updated: 06-10-2024 12:51 IST
Veteran actor Al Pacino has opened up about a harrowing moment during the COVID-19 pandemic when he believed he had died.
In an interview, the 84-year-old actor recollected how he fainted while ill, only to hear a nurse state that he was without a pulse at one instance.
Thanks to his assistant Michael Quinn's quick response, paramedics were summoned, preventing a possible tragedy. Despite this experience, Pacino maintains that his lifestyle remains unchanged.
