Anticipating the Future: Zendaya's Insights on 'Euphoria' Season Three

Zendaya has revealed that the upcoming season of the hit series 'Euphoria' will feature a time jump. Returning as Rue Bennett, Zendaya notes the new season explores characters beyond high school. Filming begins January, delayed by Hollywood strikes. Zendaya was recently seen in 'Challengers'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:34 IST
Zendaya has stirred excitement among fans by revealing that the eagerly awaited third season of 'Euphoria' will incorporate a time jump. The actress reprises her role as Rue Bennett in the acclaimed HBO drama, slated to resume production in January following delays caused by the Hollywood strikes of 2023.

The series is known for its raw depiction of high school life, touching on themes of love, sex, loss, and addiction, drawn from creator Sam Levinson's personal experiences. However, the upcoming season will shift focus to how these characters evolve outside the confines of high school, offering a fresh perspective on their trajectories into adulthood.

As executive producer, Zendaya admits she is as curious as her audience about the new season's developments. Additionally, fans can catch her in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama 'Challengers', which marks her latest film endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

