Pope Francis Expands His Influence with 21 New Cardinals

Pope Francis has named 21 new cardinals, expanding the College of Cardinals and reinforcing his influence on those who will elect his successor. This latest addition includes representatives from diverse global regions, highlighting the universality of the Catholic Church and sending subtle political messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:08 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has named 21 new cardinals, increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and reinforcing his influence on the group responsible for electing his successor. This consistory, scheduled for December, marks the largest addition of voting-age cardinals during his 11-year pontificate.

The new cardinals represent various global regions, demonstrating the church's universality. Among them are influential figures from Latin America, Tehran, and North America, reflecting the Catholic Church's diverse and widespread presence across continents.

The appointments carry political undertones, notably with the nomination of Bishop Bychok, Ukraine's sole cardinal, amid ongoing conflict with Russia. This reflects Francis's strategic choices, as he continues to leave his mark on the future of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

