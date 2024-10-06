Pope Francis Expands His Influence with 21 New Cardinals

Pope Francis has named 21 new cardinals, increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and reinforcing his influence on the group responsible for electing his successor. This consistory, scheduled for December, marks the largest addition of voting-age cardinals during his 11-year pontificate.

The new cardinals represent various global regions, demonstrating the church's universality. Among them are influential figures from Latin America, Tehran, and North America, reflecting the Catholic Church's diverse and widespread presence across continents.

The appointments carry political undertones, notably with the nomination of Bishop Bychok, Ukraine's sole cardinal, amid ongoing conflict with Russia. This reflects Francis's strategic choices, as he continues to leave his mark on the future of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)