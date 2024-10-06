Left Menu

Sky High: Marina Beach Air Show Dazzles Thousands in Chennai

On a hot Sunday, thousands were captivated by a spectacular aerial display showcased by the Indian Air Force over Marina Beach in Chennai. The show featured aircraft such as Rafale and Tejas, engaging in awe-inspiring maneuvers. Despite logistical challenges, the event successfully celebrated IAF prowess, drawing immense crowds.

Chennai's Marina Beach glittered under the prowess of Indian Air Force aircraft, dazzling thousands who gathered to watch an incredible air show on a sweltering Sunday.

The festivities included simulated rescue operations, captivating parachute landings, and awe-inspiring aerial maneuvers performed by cutting-edge aircraft like the Rafale and Tejas.

Despite the sultry weather and packed public transport, the event marked the 92nd IAF Day celebrations and showcased India's aviation capabilities with a record-breaking 72 aircraft display, including a breathtaking finale by the Sarang helicopter team.

