Heartfelt Tribute: Judi Dench Mourns Maggie Smith at Cheltenham Festival

Dame Judi Dench openly mourned her dear friend Maggie Smith at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, a week after Smith's passing at 89. Dench described the profound impact of grief and recalled their shared cinematic and theatrical history, while director Robert Fox praised Smith's unmatched dedication and versatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:38 IST
Heartfelt Tribute: Judi Dench Mourns Maggie Smith at Cheltenham Festival
Judi Dench, Maggie Smith (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dame Judi Dench found herself at a loss for words at the Cheltenham Literature Festival last Saturday as she paid tribute to her late friend Maggie Smith. Smith, a beloved actress, died peacefully at 89, as confirmed by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.

When questioned about Smith's passing and that of fellow actress Barbara Leigh-Hunt, Dench, visibly emotional, spoke about the energy born from grief and the deep bond they shared over the years. Smith and Dench starred together in well-known films like 'A Room with a View' and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', leaving an indelible mark on cinema and theater.

Director Robert Fox, who worked closely with both actresses, fondly remembered Smith's versatility, stating, 'She could do tragedy, comedy, the classics -- everything.' He praised her relentless dedication, noting that her entire day centered around performance, a testament to her extraordinary self-discipline and talent.

