Forever New Welcomes Bollywood Star Triptii Dimri as Global Brand Ambassador

Forever New, the prestigious Melbourne-based women's fashion label, has proudly announced Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as its Global Brand Ambassador. Known for her captivating on-screen presence, Triptii embodies the brand's ethos of timeless sophistication fused with contemporary chic.

Her appointment aims to strengthen the brand's outreach across major markets, including India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Europe, targeting fashion-forward, young women. The new Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, featuring rich hues and luxurious fabrics, aligns perfectly with her cutting-edge fashion sense.

Dipendra Goenka, CEO of Forever New, expressed his excitement over the collaboration, highlighting Triptii's positive qualities that align with the brand's vision. Her association is expected to enhance Forever New's reputation for sophisticated glamour on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)