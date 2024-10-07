Left Menu

Ranveer's Joy: Baby Simmba's Debut During 'Singham Again' Shoot

Actor Ranveer Singh revealed his wife, Deepika Padukone, was pregnant during the filming of 'Singham Again'. The couple welcomed a daughter on September 8, whom he affectionately called 'baby Simmba'. Ranveer shared the joyful news at the movie's trailer launch, highlighting their child's debut in the film.

Updated: 07-10-2024 13:38 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh shared exciting news on Monday, revealing that his wife, Deepika Padukone, was pregnant with their first child during the filming of 'Singham Again'. The joyous announcement was made at the trailer launch of director Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film.

The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in films like 'Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani', welcomed their daughter on September 8. Ranveer fondly referred to the newborn as 'baby Simmba', linking the nickname to his character's name in Shetty's cop franchise.

Despite Deepika missing the event due to newborn duties, Ranveer expressed his joy, exclaiming, 'Mulgi jhaali re!' as he spoke to reporters about the family's new arrival. 'Singham Again', fronted by Ajay Devgn, is set for a Diwali release and will feature new additions like Deepika, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff to the film's universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

