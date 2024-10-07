Left Menu

Mustard Oil: India's Timeless Kitchen Essential and Health Elixir

Mustard oil, a staple in Indian cuisine, is gaining recognition for its health benefits and versatility. Its pungent flavor enhances traditional dishes, while its high smoke point makes it ideal for various cooking methods. The oil holds cultural significance and is increasingly accepted worldwide for its unique taste.

  • India

Mustard oil, a beloved component of Indian kitchens, is experiencing renewed enthusiasm not only for its distinctive flavor but also for its health benefits. Known for its piquant taste, the oil figures prominently in a variety of regional dishes from Kashmiri 'dum aloo' to Bengali fish curry.

Umesh Verma from Puri Oil Mills Ltd highlights its superior oil recovery rate and significant share in India's vegetable oil production. With calls for a dedicated Mustard Oil Development Board, akin to the Coconut Development Board, the sector anticipates growth bolstered by enhanced productivity and value addition.

Not merely confined to traditional recipes, chefs like Ashish Singh and Ravi Kant praise mustard oil for its versatility, using it in everything from tempering to fusion dishes. Nutritionist Preeti Seth underscores its medicinal value, further solidifying mustard oil's role as a healthy, flavorful cooking choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

