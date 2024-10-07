Controversy Over Delhi Zoo's Elephant Care Sparks WAZA Suspension

The National Zoological Park in Delhi faces suspension from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) due to concerns about the welfare of African elephant Shankar.

WAZA highlighted issues regarding Shankar's previous treatment, despite him now roaming freely without chains within his enclosure.

The zoo must present a plan to either relocate Shankar or comprehensively improve his welfare to reinstate its WAZA membership.

