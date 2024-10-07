Controversy Over Delhi Zoo's Elephant Care Sparks WAZA Suspension
A global alliance suspended Delhi's National Zoological Park membership over concerns about an African elephant named Shankar. Despite Shankar now roaming freely, prior concerns about his welfare persist. The zoo must draft a plan to improve his welfare or face permanent suspension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Zoological Park in Delhi faces suspension from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) due to concerns about the welfare of African elephant Shankar.
WAZA highlighted issues regarding Shankar's previous treatment, despite him now roaming freely without chains within his enclosure.
The zoo must present a plan to either relocate Shankar or comprehensively improve his welfare to reinstate its WAZA membership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adani Airports Face Lounge Disruptions Amid Dreamfolks Suspension
Adani Airports Face Lounge Access Disruption Due to Dreamfolks Services Suspension
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Declines Worship at Partially-Constructed Ram Temple
Shankaracharya's Stand on Ram Temple Sparks Nationwide 'Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra'
Controversy Over Internet Suspension During Jharkhand Exam