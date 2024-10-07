Boman Irani Reflects on the Timeless Appeal of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

With its re-release set for October 18, the audience-favorite film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' continues to resonate with cinephiles, maintaining its appeal 18 years after its original launch in 2006.

In an interview with ANI, actor Boman Irani emphasized the timeless nature of quality cinema. 'A good film remains immortal for a lifetime,' he expressed, suggesting that the upcoming re-release confirms the film's lasting impression and its status as a classic that is not easily forgotten.

Reflecting on his career, Irani revealed that 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' marked a pivotal moment, providing a welcomed challenge and opportunity to explore new characters. As potential discussions arise about a sequel, Irani hinted at the importance of timing and budget for any continuation of the beloved story.

