Boman Irani Reflects on the Timeless Appeal of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

As 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' celebrates its re-release, Boman Irani shares insights on the film's enduring legacy and personal impact. The 2006 classic, known for its humorous take on societal issues, symbolizes the timeless charm of great cinema never to be forgotten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:09 IST
Boman Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With its re-release set for October 18, the audience-favorite film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' continues to resonate with cinephiles, maintaining its appeal 18 years after its original launch in 2006.

In an interview with ANI, actor Boman Irani emphasized the timeless nature of quality cinema. 'A good film remains immortal for a lifetime,' he expressed, suggesting that the upcoming re-release confirms the film's lasting impression and its status as a classic that is not easily forgotten.

Reflecting on his career, Irani revealed that 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' marked a pivotal moment, providing a welcomed challenge and opportunity to explore new characters. As potential discussions arise about a sequel, Irani hinted at the importance of timing and budget for any continuation of the beloved story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

