SGPC Initiates Sacred Donations: New Measures for Rumalas

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has unveiled plans to set up special counters inside gurdwaras for devotees to make donations towards the sacred rumala cloth offerings for the Guru Granth Sahib.

SGPC head, Harjinder Singh Dhami, highlighted issues with the quality and storage of rumalas, leading to this decision, ensuring contributions are channeled towards the community's future. He also urged devotees to collect a receipt for their offerings.

In a move reinforcing respect for 'Gurbani' scriptures, SGPC also imposed a complete ban on the online sale of holy texts on e-commerce platforms. Upcoming elections for SGPC's leadership positions were announced for October 28.

