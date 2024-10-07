Left Menu

SGPC Initiates Sacred Donations: New Measures for Rumalas

The SGPC announced plans to establish counters inside gurdwaras for devotees wishing to make donations for the sacred rumala cloth offerings. This initiative aims to address quality and storage concerns. Additionally, a resolution was passed to ban the online sale of holy scriptures, emphasizing respect for Gurbani's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:58 IST
SGPC Initiates Sacred Donations: New Measures for Rumalas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has unveiled plans to set up special counters inside gurdwaras for devotees to make donations towards the sacred rumala cloth offerings for the Guru Granth Sahib.

SGPC head, Harjinder Singh Dhami, highlighted issues with the quality and storage of rumalas, leading to this decision, ensuring contributions are channeled towards the community's future. He also urged devotees to collect a receipt for their offerings.

In a move reinforcing respect for 'Gurbani' scriptures, SGPC also imposed a complete ban on the online sale of holy texts on e-commerce platforms. Upcoming elections for SGPC's leadership positions were announced for October 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024