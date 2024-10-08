Epic Auction: Hollywood's Iconic Movie Memorabilia

The magic of Hollywood is set to hit the auction block next month, with over 1,800 movie and television memorabilia items going up for sale. Yoda's cane and Clint Eastwood's iconic duster coat from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' are among the star attractions.

Propstore, a renowned entertainment memorabilia auctioneer, is set to lead this year's auction from November 14 to 17. The sale, expected to draw in more than 10 million pounds, features items used by Hollywood giants and spans franchises like James Bond and Harry Potter, showcasing cinema's allure.

Among the highlights, a Sandtrooper helmet from the 'Star Wars: A New Hope' fetches top estimates of 250,000 to 500,000 pounds. Other notable items include Michael Keaton's 'Batman Returns' batsuit and the resizing jacket from 'Back to the Future Part II', promising fierce bidding from devoted fans.

