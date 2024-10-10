Stormy Yom Kippur: Faith & Resilience Amidst Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has challenged Jewish communities in Florida as they prepare to observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. With the storm wrecking havoc along the Gulf Coast, many synagogues are adapting plans amid evacuations and power outages.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz chose to remain in Fort Myers, offering shelter and support at Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida. Despite the disruption, Rabbi Nicole Luna aims to hold small gatherings, emphasizing the importance of community support during trying times.

The storm's disruption highlights one of Yom Kippur's key themes: reflection on the frailty of life. As communities adjust, the spirit of resilience shines through amid the challenges posed by Hurricane Milton.

(With inputs from agencies.)