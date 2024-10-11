'Emily in Paris' Set for Parisian Return, McQueen Launches Film Festival, Studio Plans Face Government Scrutiny

French President Emmanuel Macron is rallying to bring the popular Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' back to the French capital, arguing that its Roman setting doesn't align with the show's identity. In the latest developments, Macron's passionate plea underscores the cultural significance of the series to Paris.

The London Film Festival opened with Steve McQueen's WWII drama 'Blitz', a film steeped in historical context, recounting the famed London air raids. The Oscar-winning director emphasized the importance of showing this film in the very city where the events unfolded, amidst a memorable opening at the Royal Festival Hall.

In a move aimed at streamlining planning processes, the UK government is stepping in on the proposed film studio west of London, a project previously stalled by local council decisions. As Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to cut through bureaucratic red tape, this intervention signifies a shift towards encouraging development and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)