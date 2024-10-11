Han Kang's Nobel Triumph: A Literary Sensation in South Korea
South Koreans rushed to obtain books by author Han Kang after her Nobel Prize win in Literature. Her achievement marks the first time a Korean has won this award, prompting a surge in book sales. Han's novels tackle historical themes, resonating deeply within the nation.
In an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm, South Koreans flocked to bookstores on Friday, eager to acquire works by author Han Kang following her surprise win of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature. Websites crashed and stores swiftly depleted their stocks in response to the soaring demand for her books.
Despite the national excitement, Han Kang remained out of the public eye. The country's largest bookstore chain, Kyobo Book Centre, reported an immediate surge in sales, with the author's works dominating their top-selling list.
Han's unique storytelling, including themes of South Korea's painful history, resonates with many. Her father, a respected writer himself, emphasized the skillful translation that captured the essence of her acclaimed works, such as "The Vegetarian" and "Human Acts."
