Rahis Bharti and DHOAD: Global Ambassadors of Rajasthani Culture

Rahis Bharti, along with his illustrious DHOAD Band from Rajasthan, is set to enthrall audiences at Diwali festival tours spanning Europe and Africa. This initiative, backed by Indian governmental bodies, aims to exhibit authentic Rajasthani art and culture to the Indian diaspora residing abroad.

The band's cultural odyssey will cover esteemed locations such as Paris's Southwest Theatre and Finland's Suomi-Intia Seura, marking a significant cultural exchange. These performances contribute to enhanced cultural ties between India and participating host nations, promoting Rajasthan's rich heritage on a global platform.

Over his 24-year-long career, Bharti has passionately promoted Rajasthani traditions, giving over 2,500 performances worldwide. The band's relentless touring, often lasting half a year, underscores their dedication. This extensive cultural advocacy is now commemorated in 'Le Coeur Battant Du Rajasthan,' a compelling biography by Martine Le Coz.

