Left Menu

Rahis Bharti and DHOAD: Global Ambassadors of Rajasthani Culture

Rahis Bharti and his DHOAD Band have been invited to perform at Diwali festivals across Europe and Africa, showcasing Rajasthani culture. Supported by Indian embassies, they will perform in multiple countries, including Switzerland and Finland. Bharti, with over 24 years of experience, has performed worldwide, promoting Rajasthani music and traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:11 IST
Rahis Bharti and DHOAD: Global Ambassadors of Rajasthani Culture
Rahis Bharti
  • Country:
  • United States

Rahis Bharti, along with his illustrious DHOAD Band from Rajasthan, is set to enthrall audiences at Diwali festival tours spanning Europe and Africa. This initiative, backed by Indian governmental bodies, aims to exhibit authentic Rajasthani art and culture to the Indian diaspora residing abroad.

The band's cultural odyssey will cover esteemed locations such as Paris's Southwest Theatre and Finland's Suomi-Intia Seura, marking a significant cultural exchange. These performances contribute to enhanced cultural ties between India and participating host nations, promoting Rajasthan's rich heritage on a global platform.

Over his 24-year-long career, Bharti has passionately promoted Rajasthani traditions, giving over 2,500 performances worldwide. The band's relentless touring, often lasting half a year, underscores their dedication. This extensive cultural advocacy is now commemorated in 'Le Coeur Battant Du Rajasthan,' a compelling biography by Martine Le Coz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024