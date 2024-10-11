Left Menu

Tribute to Himachal's Shehnai Maestro Surajmani

Renowned shehnai artist Surajmani from Himachal Pradesh passed away at 63 due to chronic pancreatitis. Known as the 'Bismillah Khan of Himachal,' he contributed significantly to preserving the region’s folk music. Surajmani's death was mourned by many, including politicians and fellow artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:47 IST
  • India

Renowned shehnai artist Surajmani, aged 63, passed away at AIIMS-Bilaspur, confirmed officials on Friday. Known for his chronic pancreatitis, he spent his final moments on Thursday, leaving behind a wife and two sons.

Surajmani, hailing from Chachiot village in Mandi district, was often lauded as the 'Bismillah Khan of Himachal' for his indelible role in preserving the hill state's folk music traditions. His passing clouds the spirits of fellow artists and music enthusiasts statewide.

The illustrious sound of his shehnai became a trademark for district and state functions in Himachal Pradesh, gracing events even beyond India, including performances in the United States. Tributes poured in from various artists, musicians, and politicians, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

