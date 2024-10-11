Left Menu

Maha Ashtami Shrouded in Protest: A Call for Justice Amidst Festivities

Maha Ashtami festivities were dampened by protests demanding justice for a doctor murdered at RG Kar Hospital. While traditional celebrations took place, the mood was somber due to ongoing demonstrations by junior doctors advocating for a fair investigation and systemic reforms to protect healthcare workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the traditional celebrations of Maha Ashtami, a day typically marked by vibrant festivities in West Bengal, protests demanding justice for a doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital have taken center stage. Despite people's attempts to participate in the Durga Puja rituals, the atmosphere remains tense.

The usual splendor at major pandals such as College Square and Santosh Mitra Square was overshadowed by advocacy for the victim, reflected in memorials and subdued festivities. Junior doctors, along with the deceased medic's family, have been vocal in their calls for justice, prompting significant changes to the festival agenda.

Protestors have outlined demands for improved safety measures and systemic reforms in healthcare facilities. Amid fasting and public demonstrations, the community is rallying behind these voices to ensure justice for the deceased and prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

