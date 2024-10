Farewell to Murasoli Selvam: A Legacy Honored at Besant Nagar

The mortal remains of Murasoli Selvam, brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, were cremated at the Besant Nagar crematorium on Friday evening. The procession from Gopalapuram allowed well-wishers to pay their respects.

Chief Minister Stalin, family members, state ministers, and political leaders joined the procession. After the last rites, Stalin bade a tearful farewell. His sister, Selvi Selvam, was visibly emotional, with Stalin offering comfort.

Dayalu Ammal, Stalin's mother, also paid her respects. Selvam, a prominent figure in DMK's communications, passed away on Thursday. He was honored by numerous political figures and film personalities for his contributions to politics and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)