Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' Kicks Off London Film Festival
Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' debuts at the London Film Festival, exploring WWII events. Amazon integrates Apple TV+ into Prime Video for broader access. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a federal trial in May over serious charges amid legal debates on case conduct.
Celebrated director Steve McQueen launched the London Film Festival on Wednesday with 'Blitz', a compelling historical drama set during World War Two. The filmmaker, renowned for '12 Years a Slave', expressed significance in premiering the film in London, where pivotal wartime events unfolded.
In a strategic move, Amazon announced that Apple TV+ will join its Prime Video lineup in the U.S. later this month for $9.99 a month. This partnership aims to broaden Apple TV+'s reach amid competitors like Netflix and Disney+.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is slated for a federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges set for May 5. His legal team raised concerns over potential leaks, a claim countered by the prosecutors in Manhattan federal court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
