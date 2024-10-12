Super/Man: Unveiling the True Legacy of Christopher Reeve

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' offers an in-depth look at the acclaimed actor's life through intimate home videos and revealing interviews.

The documentary candidly explores Reeve's life-altering accident, his subsequent advocacy work, and his enduring influence on family and friends.

The film, releasing on the 20th anniversary of Reeve's death, emphasizes themes of resilience, strength, and the powerful legacy he left behind.

