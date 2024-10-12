Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Worship Sites

India expressed serious concern over attacks on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities, particularly during the auspicious festival period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India raised alarm over recent attacks on minority religious sites in Bangladesh, urging immediate action to protect these communities.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the incidents as part of a concerning pattern of desecration, encouraging the Bangladeshi government to take swift measures.

The MEA's statement underscores the need for heightened security during festival periods for the safety of Hindu minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

