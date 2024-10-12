Tragedy Strikes Durga Idol Immersion Ceremony

A tragic event marred the Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a 20-year-old youth drowned, and another man went missing during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. Police reported the incidents on Saturday.

Prince Patel, the young victim, lost his life in an attempt to rescue another individual during idol immersion in the Shwet Palas pond. The person he tried to save managed to swim to safety, but Patel's body was later recovered.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Ajay Baiga went missing while immersing an idol in Devi Pond. Authorities have deployed divers in an ongoing search operation to locate Baiga.

