Tragedy Strikes Durga Idol Immersion Ceremony

During a Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh, a youth drowned and another man went missing. Prince Patel died while attempting a rescue in Umaria district, while Ajay Baiga disappeared in a separate incident. Celebrations on Dussehra turned somber with these unfortunate events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic event marred the Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a 20-year-old youth drowned, and another man went missing during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. Police reported the incidents on Saturday.

Prince Patel, the young victim, lost his life in an attempt to rescue another individual during idol immersion in the Shwet Palas pond. The person he tried to save managed to swim to safety, but Patel's body was later recovered.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Ajay Baiga went missing while immersing an idol in Devi Pond. Authorities have deployed divers in an ongoing search operation to locate Baiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

