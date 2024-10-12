Left Menu

Indigenous Tourism: Empowering Economies and Preserving Cultures

Indigenous tourism, projected to contribute USD 67 billion to the global economy by 2034, plays a pivotal role in economic growth and cultural preservation. The WTTC highlights its importance in remote areas, emphasizing empowerment, community benefit, and sustainable growth. A new WTTC initiative supports SMEs in travel and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:09 IST
Indigenous tourism is projected to significantly boost the global economy, contributing USD 67 billion by 2034, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

At its recent Global Summit in Perth, WTTC presented the 'Supporting Global Indigenous Tourism' report, underlining the sector's role in economic growth, particularly in remote areas, and in preserving cultural heritage. WTTC president Julia Simpson emphasized the dual impact of indigenous tourism in empowering communities while maintaining cultural traditions.

In addition, WTTC launched 'Together in Travel,' an initiative to support small and medium enterprises within the travel industry. As corporate travel sets to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and with international arrivals increasing, WTTC's reports and initiatives highlight the transformative power of tourism, especially in regions like Asia Pacific and Oceania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

