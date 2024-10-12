Indigenous Tourism: Empowering Economies and Preserving Cultures

Indigenous tourism is projected to significantly boost the global economy, contributing USD 67 billion by 2034, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

At its recent Global Summit in Perth, WTTC presented the 'Supporting Global Indigenous Tourism' report, underlining the sector's role in economic growth, particularly in remote areas, and in preserving cultural heritage. WTTC president Julia Simpson emphasized the dual impact of indigenous tourism in empowering communities while maintaining cultural traditions.

In addition, WTTC launched 'Together in Travel,' an initiative to support small and medium enterprises within the travel industry. As corporate travel sets to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and with international arrivals increasing, WTTC's reports and initiatives highlight the transformative power of tourism, especially in regions like Asia Pacific and Oceania.

(With inputs from agencies.)