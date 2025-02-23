Farooq Abdullah Champions Sikh Community Empowerment in J&K

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, reaffirmed the commitment of the Omar Abdullah-led government to enhance job opportunities and educational prospects for Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir. His statements came during an event at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Jammu to commemorate the 'Prakash Ustav' of Guru Gobind Singh.

Addressing a gathering, Abdullah highlighted the historical contribution of the Sikh community to the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing both central and state governments since 2014 for neglecting their needs. He vowed his party's dedication to rectify this marginalization.

Abdullah paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, underscoring his ideals of valor, sacrifice, and justice. He emphasized that the Sikh guru's teachings of equality and brotherhood continue to inspire, promising generations will cherish these values.

(With inputs from agencies.)