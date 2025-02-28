Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Global Economy Shaken

President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday, alongside doubling the existing tariffs on Chinese imports, aims to address the pressing issue of drug trafficking. He believes that these significant economic measures will compel other nations to tighten their controls on illicit drugs entering the U.S.

The proposed tariffs of 25% on most imports from Canada and Mexico, with an exception for Canadian energy products at 10%, are generating concerns about potential inflation and adverse impacts on various economic sectors, including the automotive industry. Despite this, both Canada and Mexico continue to respond with diplomacy and reinforced efforts to address the drug crisis.

As global markets react uneasily to the escalating trade tensions, U.S. consumer confidence has taken a hit, with the Conference Board reporting a significant decline in its index. This move by Trump runs the risk of triggering retaliatory tariffs, potentially undermining his growth-promoting policies and promises to manage inflation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)