Baba Siddique: The Political Connector of Bollywood and Beyond

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader often seen bridging the worlds of politics and Bollywood, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai. Known for his star-studded iftar parties, Siddique was closely associated with Sunil Dutt and regarded as family by Priya Dutt. He played a key role in the reconciliation between Bollywood giants Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:08 IST
Baba Siddique, a former minister and prominent figure in Maharashtra's political and Bollywood circles, was fatally shot in Mumbai, leaving the community in shock. Siddique was celebrated for his role in organizing star-studded iftar gatherings attended by celebrities from Salman Khan to Manish Malhotra.

Known for his political connections, Siddique was introduced to the Indian National Congress by Sunil Dutt, with whom he shared a familial relationship. Over the years, he strongly contributed to Marathi and Hindi film communities, embodying the fusion of politics and entertainment in India.

The killing of Siddique, noted for mending the rift between Bollywood giants Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 2013, has stirred reactions from prominent personalities, urging for swift justice against the attackers. His passing marks a significant loss in both political and cultural spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

