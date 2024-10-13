Left Menu

Exploring Originality: Naseeruddin Shah's Cinematic Insights

Naseeruddin Shah discusses originality in cinema, reflecting on conversations with Javed Akhtar regarding 'Sholay'. He reminisces about the impact of filmmakers like Ramesh Sippy, Mrinal Sen, and Anurag Kashyap, while highlighting his latest work 'Man Woman Man Woman', a film exploring love across generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:00 IST
Exploring Originality: Naseeruddin Shah's Cinematic Insights
Naseeruddin Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Naseeruddin Shah, the famed actor-filmmaker, recently shared his thoughts on the concept of originality in cinema. Recalling a discussion with prominent screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Shah mentioned an intriguing conversation about the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay'.

He expressed admiration for past filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen and Basu Chatterjee, and also praised contemporary directors like Anurag Kashyap for their unique contributions. While acknowledging a grim current scenario in the industry, Shah emphasized the artistic bravery reflected in the works of various directors.

Shah's latest directorial project, 'Man Woman Man Woman', showcases the themes of love and companionship across generations. The film, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah and Vivaan Shah, was premiered at IFP Season 14. Shah's remarks underscore his passion for cinema and the joy he finds in creative expression both as an actor and director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024