Exploring Originality: Naseeruddin Shah's Cinematic Insights
Naseeruddin Shah discusses originality in cinema, reflecting on conversations with Javed Akhtar regarding 'Sholay'. He reminisces about the impact of filmmakers like Ramesh Sippy, Mrinal Sen, and Anurag Kashyap, while highlighting his latest work 'Man Woman Man Woman', a film exploring love across generations.
Naseeruddin Shah, the famed actor-filmmaker, recently shared his thoughts on the concept of originality in cinema. Recalling a discussion with prominent screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Shah mentioned an intriguing conversation about the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay'.
He expressed admiration for past filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen and Basu Chatterjee, and also praised contemporary directors like Anurag Kashyap for their unique contributions. While acknowledging a grim current scenario in the industry, Shah emphasized the artistic bravery reflected in the works of various directors.
Shah's latest directorial project, 'Man Woman Man Woman', showcases the themes of love and companionship across generations. The film, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah and Vivaan Shah, was premiered at IFP Season 14. Shah's remarks underscore his passion for cinema and the joy he finds in creative expression both as an actor and director.
