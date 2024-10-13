Exploring Originality: Naseeruddin Shah's Cinematic Insights

Naseeruddin Shah, the famed actor-filmmaker, recently shared his thoughts on the concept of originality in cinema. Recalling a discussion with prominent screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Shah mentioned an intriguing conversation about the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay'.

He expressed admiration for past filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen and Basu Chatterjee, and also praised contemporary directors like Anurag Kashyap for their unique contributions. While acknowledging a grim current scenario in the industry, Shah emphasized the artistic bravery reflected in the works of various directors.

Shah's latest directorial project, 'Man Woman Man Woman', showcases the themes of love and companionship across generations. The film, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah and Vivaan Shah, was premiered at IFP Season 14. Shah's remarks underscore his passion for cinema and the joy he finds in creative expression both as an actor and director.

(With inputs from agencies.)