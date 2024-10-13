Left Menu

Running for Heroes: A Tribute to Army Veterans

A community gathered for a run to honor Army veterans, drawing over 500 participants. Lt. Gen. Harbinder Singh Vandra was the chief guest, and marathon champion Anita Janu joined to support and guide participants. The event highlighted patriotism, fitness, and respect for military heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:52 IST
Running for Heroes: A Tribute to Army Veterans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A community-run event dedicated to Army veterans was successfully carried out in the city, drawing a significant crowd of over 500 participants. The run aimed to honor the sacrifices and contributions of the nation's military heroes.

The event was graced by Lt. Gen. Harbinder Singh Vandra, Chief of Staff HQ South Western Command, who served as the chief guest, while renowned marathon champion Anita Janu lent her support. The initiative also saw participation from figures like Ravi Goenka, Mukesh Mishra, and Praveen Tijaria, alongside Army personnel and veterans.

This event symbolized patriotism and fitness and set the stage for the upcoming Honour Run, scheduled for December 8, emphasizing tribute and solidarity with the Indian Army's brave soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024