Running for Heroes: A Tribute to Army Veterans

A community-run event dedicated to Army veterans was successfully carried out in the city, drawing a significant crowd of over 500 participants. The run aimed to honor the sacrifices and contributions of the nation's military heroes.

The event was graced by Lt. Gen. Harbinder Singh Vandra, Chief of Staff HQ South Western Command, who served as the chief guest, while renowned marathon champion Anita Janu lent her support. The initiative also saw participation from figures like Ravi Goenka, Mukesh Mishra, and Praveen Tijaria, alongside Army personnel and veterans.

This event symbolized patriotism and fitness and set the stage for the upcoming Honour Run, scheduled for December 8, emphasizing tribute and solidarity with the Indian Army's brave soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)